As Montgomery County residents get ready to welcome in Thanksgiving season with turkeys and putting the finishing touches on household favorite dishes such as mac and cheese and sweet potatoes, fire officials urge exercising caution when cooking.

“Unattended cooking is the leading cause of residential fires,” said County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein in a release put out by the fire department on Nov. 15.

Fire officials shared tips with the public to help prevent fires while cooking during this holiday season: