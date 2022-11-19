Dozens lined the streets of Downtown Silver Spring to welcome in the holiday season at the Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade Saturday morning. The parade is the only Thanksgiving parade in the Washington, D.C. metro area, and featured several holiday-themed floats and inflatables from county departments and local organizations, high school marching bands from Montgomery County and Washington, D.C., several area dance groups representing different cultures, dog training groups, Girl Scout troops, Black Greek alumni organizations, pageant winners and more.

The parade ended with a Hanukkah bear inflatable and Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer ushering in the upcoming December holidays. This is the first year Mrs. Claus appeared in the parade.

