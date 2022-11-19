Dancers with Fundacion Elena Ballet Folklorico Mexicano perform during the Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade Credit: Ginny Bixby

Dozens lined the streets of Downtown Silver Spring to welcome in the holiday season at the Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade Saturday morning. The parade is the only Thanksgiving parade in the Washington, D.C. metro area, and featured several holiday-themed floats and inflatables from county departments and local organizations, high school marching bands from Montgomery County and Washington, D.C., several area dance groups representing different cultures, dog training groups, Girl Scout troops, Black Greek alumni organizations, pageant winners and more.

The parade ended with a Hanukkah bear inflatable and Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer ushering in the upcoming December holidays. This is the first year Mrs. Claus appeared in the parade. 

View a photo gallery of the event below:

Santa and Mrs. Claus
Hanukkah Bear
Montgomery Parks float
Fundacion Elena Ballet Folkrlorico Mexicano dancers
John F. Kennedy High School Marching Band
Montgomery County Department of Transportation zebra mascot
Montgomery Parks owl mascot
Miss Germantown – Miss America pageant
Mr. Maryland
Maryland Youth Ballet
Panamanian Marching Band of Maryland
Silver Spring penguin
San Simon Virginia USA dancers