Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Theft from vehicles
- Money, property and parts were taken from vehicles in multiple theft incidents that occurred between Oct. 12 and Nov. 4 in the areas of Nicholson Lane, Grosvenor Place, Montrose Avenue, Rockville Pike and Tuckerman Lane. Force was reported in multiple events.
- Three thefts from vehicles took place between Oct. 30 and Nov. 4, and money, property and a vehicle part were reported to be taken. The affected streets included Friendship Boulevard, Westbard Avenue and Willard Avenue. Force was reported in one event.
- Property was taken from a vehicle the area of Falls Road and MacArthur Boulevard between approximately 1:45 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 2. The use of force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- Vehicle theft occurred in the 10800 block of Antigua Terrace between approximately 4 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 31. Unknown entry was reported, with a key reported to have been left inside. The vehicle was recovered on Nov. 10.
- A vehicle was stolen in the 11900 block of Chapman Avenue in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. Force was reported. The vehicle was recovered on Nov. 9.
- A vehicle and a vehicle trailer were stolen at the same residence in the 5200 block of Tuckerman Lane between approximately 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 and 4 a.m. on Nov. 5. The use of force was reported. The vehicle and trailer were recovered on Nov. 5.
- A vehicle theft occurred in the 10200 block of Arizona Circle between approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 31. Unknown entry was reported. The vehicle was recovered on Nov. 1.
Burglaries
- An attempted residential burglary took place in the 5000 block of Bradley Boulevard at approximately 6:53 a.m. on Nov. 5. Victim/witness described the suspects to be man and a woman.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Theft from vehicles
- Property was taken from vehicles in two theft incidents that occurred in the 1700 block of E. Jefferson Street between Oct. 31 and Nov. 5. Force was reported.
- A part was taken from vehicle in the 12200 block of Village Square Terrace between approximately 6 p.m. and 9:12 p.m. on Oct. 31. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 15900 block of Sommerville Drive between approximately 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 2. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 14900 block of Dufief Mill Road at approximately 9:26 p.m. on Oct. 31. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle theft occurred in the 7700 block of Goodfellow Way in the early morning hours of Oct. 30. No force was reported, and the vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running. The vehicle was recovered on Nov. 1.
- A vehicle theft occurred in the 11200 block of Freas Drive between approximately 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 31. Unknown entry was reported.
Burglaries and robberies
- An attempted commercial burglary occurred at United Gun Shop located in the 5400 block of Randolph Road in the early morning hours of Nov. 3.
- A commercial burglary occurred at Boardroom Salon located in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike between approximately 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 9:50 a.m. on Nov. 4. Money was reported to be taken. No signs of forced entry.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Theft from vehicles
- Property and parts were taken from vehicles in thefts occurring between Oct. 3 and Nov. 4. Affected streets included Blair Road, Eastern Avenue, East West Highway, 1st Avenue, Newell Street, Thayer Avenue and Eastern Drive. Force was reported in multiple events.
- Multiple thefts from vehicles occurred during this reporting period. Affected streets included Highland Drive, Glen Ross Road, Hastings Drive, St. Andrews Way and the area of Three Oaks Drive and Sligo Creek Parkway. Force was reported in three events; money, property and vehicle parts were taken.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 9200 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 1. Force was reported.
- Property and a vehicle part were taken from two vehicles between approximately 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 and 4:31 p.m. on Nov. 1. One theft occurred in the 1700 block of Elton Road and one theft occurred in the 100 block of University Boulevard. Force was reported.
- Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles in incidents that occurred between Oct. 17 and Nov. 4. Affected streets included April Lane, Stewart Lane, July Drive, Lockwood Drive and Automobile Boulevard. Force was reported in multiple events.
- Vehicle parts were taken from vehicles between Oct. 21 and Nov. 3, with force reported in three events. Affected streets included Bald Hill Court, Colgate Way and Sheffield Manor Terrace.
Vehicle Thefts
- Vehicle theft occurred in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue between approximately 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 31 and noon on Nov. 1. Unknown entry was reported, and the vehicle was recovered on Nov. 9.
- Vehicle theft occurred in the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue between approximately 7:45 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 5. Unknown entry was reported.
- A vehicle was stolen from the 8100 block of Fenton Street at approximately 8:12 p.m. on Nov. 5. No force was reported, and the vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked and running. The vehicle was recovered on Nov. 6.
- A vehicle was taken from the 1000 block of Ruatan Street between approximately 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 6 a.m. on Oct. 31. Unknown entry was reported. The vehicle was recovered on Nov. 6.
- Vehicle thefts occurred in the 4200 block of Tazewell Terrace between approximately 6 p.m. on Nov. 3. and noon on Nov. 4. Force was reported.
- A vehicle was stolen from the 13900 block of Castle Boulevard between approximately 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 9:58 a.m. on Nov. 5. Unknown entry was reported.
Burglaries and robberies
- A commercial burglary occurred at an AT&T store located in the 8500 block of Georgia Avenue in the early morning hours of Nov. 3. Forced entry was reported and merchandise was taken.
- An armed robbery, where money and property were taken, occurred in the 2800 block of Plyers Mill Road at approximately 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. The suspects displayed weapons and assaulted the adult male victim before stealing from him.
- An attempted commercial burglary occurred at Goodyear Tire located in the 15400 block of Old Columbia Pike in the early morning hours of Nov. 4. Forced entry was reported but nothing was taken.
- Commercial burglaries occurred at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Thrift Shop located in the 12600 block of Old Columbia Pike between approximately midnight and 9 a.m. on Nov. 5. Forced entry was reported and money was taken.
- Commercial burglary occurred at a vacant building located in the 11200 block of New Hampshire Avenue at approximately 1:43 p.m. on Nov. 5. Forced entry was reported and property was taken.
- Residential burglary occurred in the 3400 block of Gateshead Manor Way between approximately 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. No signs of forced entry were reported, and property was taken.
- Residential burglary took place in the 14500 block of Golden Eagle Court in the early morning hours of Nov. 5. Forced entry was reported, but nothing was taken.
Weapons Offense
- A weapons offense was discovered during a traffic stop at Georgia Avenue and Blair Mill Road at approximately 8 p.m. on Nov. 1. The suspect was arrested.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Theft from vehicles
- Vehicle parts were taken from vehicles in three thefts that occurred in the 15700 block of Mahogany Circle between Oct. 28 and Nov. 4. Force was reported and vehicle parts were taken. Victim/Witness described suspects as being three men.
- Two attempted thefts from vehicles occurred between approximately 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 4. One theft incident occurred in the unit block of Galesville Court and the other in the 16600 block of Raven Rock Drive.
- Money and property were taken from vehicles in two incidents that occurred in the 9400 and 9600 blocks of Horizon Run Road between approximately 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 9 a.m. on Nov. 3. Force was reported in one event.
- Property and vehicle parts were taken from vehicles in two incidents that occurred between Oct. 30 and Nov. 2. One theft occurred in the 9500 block of Briar Glenn Way and one theft occurred in the 8700 block of Welbeck Way. Force was reported in one event.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken from the 16700 block of Sioux Lane between approximately 7:30 p.m. on Nov.3 and 8 a.m. on Nov. 4. Unknown entry was reported, and a key was reported to have possibly been left inside. The vehicle was recovered on Nov. 6.
- A vehicle theft occurred in the 12000 block of Suffolk Terrace in the early morning hours of Nov. 4. No force was reported, and the vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked with a key left inside. The vehicle was recovered on Nov. 5.
- A vehicle theft occurred in the 20200 block of Spring Haven Court between approximately 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 and 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 2. No force was reported, and the vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked. The vehicle was recovered on Nov. 4.
- A vehicle theft occurred in the 7800 block of Cessna Avenue between approximately 3 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 7:10 a.m. on Oct. 31. Unknown entry was reported.
Burglaries and robberies
- A commercial burglary occurred at a Sunoco gas station located in the 20000 block of Goshen Road at approximately 6 a.m. on Nov. 3. Forced entry was reported, and money and merchandise were taken from the gas station.
- A residential burglary occurred in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle at approximately 7:16 pm on Oct. 30. No signs of forced entry were reported, and nothing was taken.
- A residential burglary occurred in the 18700 block of Pier Point Place at approximately 11:53 p.m. on Nov. 5. No signs of forced entry were reported, and nothing was taken.