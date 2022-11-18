Maryland Shall Issue, a guns rights group in Annapolis, plans to sue Montgomery County for passing a bill that prohibits wear and carry permit holders from carrying firearms within 100 yards of multiple public places.

Mark Pennak, president of Maryland Shall Issue, said it should come “as no surprise” that the group will be challenging the new law, which is effective as soon as County Executive Marc Elrich (D) signs legislation the council passed in a 8-0 vote earlier this week.

The bill specifically delineates where firearms would be prohibited. According to the bill, the places of public assembly include: a park; place of worship; school; library; recreational facility; hospital; “community health center including any health care facility or community-based program licensed by the Maryland Department of Health;” “[a] long-term facility including any licensed nursing home, group home, or care home;” and a multipurpose exhibition facility, such as a fairgrounds or conference center; or childcare facility. Judge to determine whether Hoggle can stand trial

It also includes government buildings or government-owned property, polling places and other facilities.

Pennak said that his organization will file an amended complaint to another lawsuit Maryland Shall Issue has with the county, involving a law that bans ghost guns in the county. The latter is currently in Maryland District Court.

Pennak is confident Maryland Shall Issue will prevail in court, citing the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc., et al. v. Bruen.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, along with five other justices, determined that New York’s law requiring special proof for residents to carry a handgun outside the home for self-defense violated the U.S. Constitution.

“We know of no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officers some special need,” Thomas wrote in the majority opinion. “That is not how the First Amendment works when it comes to unpopular speech or the free exercise of religion. It is not how the Sixth Amendment works when it comes to a defendant’s right to confront the witnesses against him. And it is not how the Second Amendment works when it comes to public carry for self-defense.”

Scott Peterson, a spokesman for the county speaking on behalf of the county attorney’s office, declined comment, citing potential pending litigation.