Judge questions Catherine Hoggle to determine whether she can stand trial for missing children

A Montgomery County, Maryland, judge asked basic questions to Catherine Hoggle as he attempts to determine whether she will ever stand trial in the 2014 disappearance of her two young children, Sarah and Jacob.

Under Maryland law, if Hoggle, 36, is not found competent to stand trial by Dec. 1, her murder charges must be dropped, and she would likely be held under a civil confinement. Guilty verdict announced in Wheaton near-decapitation case

[WTOP]

Navarro asks for support, donations for victims of ‘horrible tragedy’

Councilmember Nancy Navarro told MyMCM that “It is unbelievable that we continue to have these explosions” in Montgomery County. “This is the third one” during her tenure on the Council she said. Navarro thanked first responders and urged everyone to help displaced families.

Advertisement

14 people were treated by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS), 10 people were hospitalized and more than 75 were displaced Wednesday after an explosion and fire at a condominium complex on Quince Orchard Boulevard in Gaithersburg, according to MCFRS.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Pondering options, Md. lawmakers learn that taxation on cannabis varies from state to state

Advertisement

Although Maryland voters last week overwhelmingly approved allowing adults 21 and older to use marijuana for recreational use, state lawmakers must still put measures in place for cannabis to become officially legal in July.

That’s why the House of Delegates’ Cannabis Referendum and Legalization work group held a briefing Tuesday night to review how other states tax cannabis.

It was the latest of several virtual sessions the panel has held to not only prepare for regulating legal cannabis, but also to ensure minority-owned businesses can participate in the industry and to alter civil and criminal penalties for offenders.

Advertisement

[Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather

Mostly cloudy with a high of 45 degrees

Advertisement

In case you missed it…

Guilty verdict announced in Wheaton near-decapitation case

Husband of U.S. diplomat killed on bike organizes advocacy ride to Congress

Advertisement