Some Metro Red Line stations will be closed this weekend

Multiple stations on Metro’s Red Line will be closed this weekend, due to switch work and other maintenance.

Trains will run every 10 minutes, but there will be no service between Grosvenor and Friendship Heights. That means the Bethesda and Medical Center stations will be closed, with free shuttle buses offered in their place. Trains will run from Shady Grove to Grosvenor and from Friendship Heights to Glenmont. [DCist] Three suspects arrested and charged with Gaithersburg carjacking

County issues hypothermia alert until Thursday

Montgomery County has issued a hypothermia alert until 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The county issues those alerts when the temperature and/or wind chill is forecasted to go below 32 degrees. Residents who notice shivering, exhaustion, confusion and drowsiness in anyone should take their temperature — and if it is below 95 degrees, seek immediate medical attention. [Montgomery Community Media]

Beauty supply store relocates to old dry cleaners in Silver Spring

Silver Spring Beauty Supply has a new home.

The beauty supply shop relocated to the old Weller’s Dry Cleaning building at 8237 Fenton Street in downtown Silver Spring. The dry cleaning store closed last April.

Silver Spring Beauty Supply was previously located at 938 Bonifant St. [Source of the Spring]

Today’s weather

Sunny with a high of 44 degrees

