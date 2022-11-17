Montgomery County police arrested Daylon Windell Miller, 17, of Germantown on Thursday, after detectives discovered evidence connecting him to the homicide of Taon Lamont Cline, 20, on Gunners Branch Road in Germantown, police announced.

Miller was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, according to a police news release.

According to police, around 10:50 p.m. on April 22, Fifth District officers responded to the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road for reports of a shooting and upon arrival, found Cline suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts by officers, Cline was pronounced dead on the scene, police stated.