Montgomery County police identified Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, 20, as the man killed in a Nov. 9 homicide in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring.

At 5:56 p.m., on Nov. 9, officers from the Third District responded to reports of a shooting at the Piney Branch location and found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital and was in serious, but stable condition, police said. 

Agustin Leon, the second victim in this incident, was found dead in a wooded area by K9 officers and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, according to a police statement.

Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting and homicide to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or call the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can choose to remain anonymous, police stated.

Apps Bichu reports on growth and justice. She can be reached at apps.bichu@bethesdamagazine.com