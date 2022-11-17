Montgomery County police identified Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, 20, as the man killed in a Nov. 9 homicide in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring.

At 5:56 p.m., on Nov. 9, officers from the Third District responded to reports of a shooting at the Piney Branch location and found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital and was in serious, but stable condition, police said.

Agustin Leon, the second victim in this incident, was found dead in a wooded area by K9 officers and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, according to a police statement. DC man arrested, charged with White Oak armed carjacking and Silver Spring armed robbery

Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation.