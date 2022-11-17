Keyren Chester Ross, 30, of Washington, D.C., has been arrested and charged with armed carjacking and armed robbery, Montgomery County Police announced Thursday.

Third District officers responded to reports of an armed carjacking in the unit block of White Oak Vista Court, in White Oak at 9:06 p.m. on Nov. 9, and reports of an armed robbery at a Popeyes in the 11300 block of Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring, at 9:23 p.m., police stated in a news release.

Through their preliminary investigation, police found the same two suspects that committed the carjacking committed the robbery.

The police department stated that the carjacking occurred when a delivery driver was walking back to his car, and he was approached by two men wearing all dark clothing and black ski masks. One of the suspects then produced a handgun, pointed it at the victim and demanded his property and car. Once the victim complied, the suspects drove off in a grey 2019 Honda Accord.

According to police, the suspects later entered the Popeyes location, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the cashier. After hearing loud screams, another employee of the restaurant came up to the front, upon which the suspects pointed the gun at the employee and demanded that the employee open the stores’ safe, police stated.

According to the police release, the employee complied with the suspects, and they were able to obtain an undisclosed amount of cash. The police stated that the suspects then fled the scene in the same Honda Accord they carjacked.

Officers were able to track down the car with the assistance of Prince George’s County Police helicopter, Guardian 1 and the Metropolitan Police Department, and that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Ross, was placed into custody, after chasing him on foot, police said.

According to the MCPD, Ross is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and was charged with armed robbery and armed carjacking related charges.

Police are now attempting to identify the second suspect. According to the news release, the suspect has been known to frequent the White Oak area and Washington, D.C.

Police ask anyone with information about the crime or suspect to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS or contact Crimes Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).