Montgomery County fans are preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to kick off Sunday, ready to cheer on their favorite teams whether its Team USA or Team Brazil.

Aside from the hot button issue of which team is the best, fans might also ask where they can watch the game this Sunday. Multiple bars and breweries will offer deals and drink specials as well as adjusting their hours to accommodate the screening of the soccer matches.

Here are five places in Montgomery County to watch the matches between Sunday and Dec. 18, which is when the final will take place. Guilty verdict announced in Wheaton near-decapitation case

Caddies on Cordell, located at 4922 Cordell Ave. in Bethesda, will show all the big World Cup games and feature daily food and drink specials during every game beginning Sunday. Caddies Bar and Grill has over 40 televisions featuring a large projector screen.

Caddies will have lunch specials 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday along with nightly dinner specials. Happy Hour is 2 p.m. to close Monday through Wednesday, 2 to 10 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, according to news release from Caddies.

Sports & Social Bethesda, located at 11800 Grand Park Ave in North Bethesda, will have various specials, table packages and special hours of operation during the FIFA World Cup from Monday Dec. 18.

Advertisement

Sports and Social Bethesda will open at 10 a.m. Nov. 25 for the USA v. England game and at noon on all other game days and will show some of the matches. Stay up to date on their Facebook page.

There are three World Cup Table Packages including: the 4-3-3 package, which is $20 per person, serves four and includes one 128 oz domestic beer tower, 24 wings and live loaded nachos; the Red Card package, which must be pre-booked, costs $20 per person, serves six and includes two 96 oz domestic beet towers, live loaded nachos with chicken, two orders of flatbread, two Bavarian pretzels and 16 wings; and the Golden Boot package, which starts at $300, reserved space for up to 12 and includes four domestic beer towers, two boneless wing platters, three live loaded nachos and custom packages and add-ons are available.

Reservations can be made by calling Sports and Social Bethesda at 240-747-3006.

Advertisement

Tommy Joe’s, located at 7940 Norfolk Ave. in Bethesda, will open at 10 a.m. each game day Sunday through Dec. 18. Tommy Joe’s will offer Winter World Cup Specials including $6 chips and salsa, $8 chips and guacamole, $10 tacos (three tacos per order), $20 Corona bucket, $10 seasonal beer pitcher, $10 Bud Light and Miller Lite Pitcher and $5 tequila shots of Jose Cuervo.

Silver Branch Brewing Company, located at 8401 Colesville Road in Silver Spring, will have the World Cup available to view Sunday through Dec. 18 featuring beer, food and cocktail specials, according to a Facebook post by the company.

Check the schedule for game times on the business’ Facebook page.

Advertisement