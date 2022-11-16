Zyier Brown, 18, and Jayla Newman, 18, of Washington, D.C., and a 16-year-old suspect from Upper Marlboro have been arrested and charged with a Nov. 14 carjacking in Gaithersburg, according to police.

Around 1:34 a.m. Monday, Montgomery County police detectives said the victim, an adult man, parked his blue 2015 Toyota Corolla at the 7800 block of Guildberry Court in Gaithersburg when the three suspects approached him.

According to police, two of the suspects produced a handgun, demanded the victim's car and removed him from the car by force. One of the suspects took the man's cellphone and threw it away, police said.

Police said the victim did not sustain any injuries during the carjacking.

According to the MCPD’s press release, the suspects then left the scene in the Toyota and drove towards Snouffer School Road.

Officers noticed the car in the location of Montgomery Village Avenue and Christopher Avenue and attempted to get the driver to pull the car over, but the suspects refused and continued driving at a high speed, according to the police.

Eventually, the suspects lost control of the car and crashed around I-270 and Democracy Boulevard. The three suspects were then arrested, police said.

During the collision, the suspects suffered from minor injuries for which they were transported to an area hospital, the release stated.

Police searched the vehicle to find two unloaded handguns, one of which had a drum magazine, according to the police’s press release.

All three suspects are currently being held in Fairfax County and are pending extradition back to Montgomery County, police said.