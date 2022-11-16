While detectives continue investigating an Oct. 28 pedestrian fatality along Rockville Pike, police revealed the identity of the victim today.

Sonia Maribel Mejia Cruz, 35, of Rockville was crossing Rockville Pike from east to west in the 1000 block at 8:58 p.m. Oct 28, when she was struck by a northbound tan 2004 Toyota Camry, according to police.

Mejia Cruz was transported to an area hospital before succumbing to her injuries and died on Nov. 11, police stated.

The driver, who has not yet been charged, remained at the scene, according to police.