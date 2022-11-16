This article was updated 12:30 p.m.

Twelve people are injured, with two suffering critical injuries, following an early Wednesday morning fire caused by an explosion in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard, near Rabbit Road in Gaithersburg, said Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein during a press conference.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the explosion. Three suspects arrested and charged with Gaithersburg carjacking

Ten of the 12 injured — six adults and four children — were taken to area hospitals for “mild to moderate” injuries, Goldstein said. Two of the adult victims were taken to a trauma center for their injuries, Goldstein said.

The other two victims chose not to be transported to a hospital and were treated at the scene, Goldstein said.

Two buildings in the block, 826 and 828 Quince Orchard Boulevard, suffered severe damage and partially collapsed because of the blast, Goldstein said.

Fire rescue service officers encountered “heavy fire conditions upon arrival,” and there were well over 100 firefighters and rescue personnel on the scene, tweeted Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Peter Piringer.

By 9:35 a.m., Piringer said much of the fire had been dealt with, but there were still some hotspots in the area that needed to be extinguished.

Piringer stated on Twitter that a primary search of the area had been completed, and while the fire was discovered to be caused by an explosion, the source of the explosion is yet to be revealed.