More than 500 jobs will be created over the next four years as part of Rockville-based BioReliance Corporation investing $286 million as part of an expansion in Montgomery County, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.

According to a news release, BioReliance, which focuses on pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing and testing services, will be consolidating its five locations into a 250,000-square-foot facility at 9820 Darnestown Road at the Alexandria Center at Traville Gateway campus in Rockville.

BioReliance will remain in a facility at 9630 Medical Center Drive, next to a John Hopkins University campus. Along with retaining 600 full-time employees, more than 500 jobs will be created over the next four years, Hogan said.

BioReliance, known as MilliporeSigma in the international biosciences community, has been in Maryland for more than 75 years, focusing on the testing and safety checks of many drugs and medicine, the news release stated.

State and local officials said BioReliance decided to expand in Maryland due to the expertise of the workforce and the bioscience industry in Montgomery County.

“We welcome the expansion of MilliporeSigma in Rockville and are proud the company recognizes that its business can continue to grow significantly here in Montgomery County,” County Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement. “Their work helps ensure the safety of medicines developed in the county and around the world.”