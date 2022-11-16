Adventure Theatre and MTC Academy announced it will pause day-to-day operations of the organization pending completion of its strategic planning process.

ATMTC Academy, located at 837-D Rockville Pike in Rockville, is still wrapping up its fall season and Adventure Theatre’s Professional stage in Glen Echo Park, located at 7300 MacArthur Blvd., in Glen Echo, has no more shows scheduled for the season.

ATMTC has faced multiple challenges during the past few years including a destructive fire, the COVID-19 pandemic, financial struggles, and leadership and staff transitions, according to a statement from the organization.

Adventure Theatre has decided to focus its resources on two courses of action: providing instructional access to more students and creating opportunities for students throughout the Washington, D.C. area to learn from and perform alongside talented artists.

The decision to pause operations pending the completion of the strategic planning process also aims to create the framework for the re-envisioning of the theater’s mission, according to the statement.

Although Adventure Theatre is paused for the winter season, its professional stage is one of 13 residents at Glen Echo Park.

According to Jenni Cloud, marketing and communications director for Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts and Culture, the park’s other award-winning children’s theater, the Puppet Co. is still producing shows. Its upcoming productions include its biggest show of the year, The Nutcracker, which opens Nov. 25, Cloud said.

Other residents at the park also includes Yellow Barn Studio, SilverWorks, Washington Conservatory of Music, Washington Revels, Glen Echo Pottery, Photoworks, Glen Echo Park Aquarium, Stone Tower Studio, Art Glass Center, Glassworks and the Sculpture Studio.

Adventure Theatre and MTC Academy could not be reached for comment.