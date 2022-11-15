Moore announces key aides

Maryland’s incoming governor has tapped the co-founder of a Baltimore nonprofit focused on social change as his top adviser.

Fagan Harris, a product of Maryland public schools, will become Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s chief of staff. The pick was one of five named by Moore less than a week after the election. [The Daily Record] Pedestrian struck by car in Rockville facing life-threatening injuries

Lockheed Martin loses billions in stock value amid fake Twitter accounts, tweets

The Fortune 500 company was one of a few brands that fell victim to Twitter’s altered verification policy. [Washington Business Journal]

Takoma Park Police to swear in two new leaders

Takoma Park Police will swear in Shibu Philipose, the new deputy police chief, and Codi Evans, the new captain, on Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the council auditorium on the second floor of the city building at 7500 Maple Avenue. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather: Rain after 1 p.m. with a high near 44.

