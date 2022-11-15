Montgomery County Police are requesting community assistance in identifying a man who seized an undisclosed amount of cash from the Dollar Tree at 18000 Mateny Road in Germantown.

County police responded to reports of the incident at 8.31 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Police determined the suspect picked up merchandise to purchase and then went to the counter and stole "an undisclosed amount of cash." While a store employee assisted another customer, the suspect pushed the victim out of the way and struggled with another, police said.

County police released a surveillance video of the suspect to help identify the suspect.

Police asked anyone with information about the crime/suspect are asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $10,000 would be offered to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.