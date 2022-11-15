A stretch of Clopper Road (MD-117) that extends from Mateny Road to Waring Station Road in Germantown is closed due to a depression in the road.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration does not have an estimated time yet for reopening the road. Crews from SHA’s Gaithersburg maintenance shop were dispatched at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a road depression, said Danny Allman, SHA’s Assistant Media Relations Manager.

"The crews are still investigating the cause of this depression," Allman said. "SHA is encouraging drivers to drive slow and take alternate routes while crews investigate and work to repair the road."