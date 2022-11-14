This article was updated 12:42 p.m.

A verbal argument led to two men being hospitalized following a 12:15 a.m. shooting at Clyde’s of Chevy Chase restaurant in the 5400 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase, according to Montgomery County police.

Detectives determined the suspect had a verbal argument with the victims when they were inside the restaurant.

Upon leaving the restaurant, the suspect shot a man in the upper body and assaulted the other victim by hitting him in the face, before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Both victims have been hospitalized at this time, with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said they believe this to be an isolated incident, and are still searching for the suspect.