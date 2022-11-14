Plus: Winter recreation program registration kicks off.

Correction: This article was updated at 7:49 a.m. Nov. 14 to correct the estimate of supporters at the Drag Queen Story Hour.

Drag Queen Story Hour gets community backing Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Club House Road near Brassie Place

Dozens of supporters blocked protesters at the Montgomery County Drag Queen Story Hour on Saturday after hate groups frequently targeted performers and attendees with anti-LGTBQ+ signs.

The popular Wheaton library event will resume in April 2023.

Registration for Winter Recreation Programs begins Nov. 14

Residents can get an early jump on winter Montgomery County Recreation programs starting at 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Participants can sign up online at ActiveMontgomery.org or visit one of eight centers to register in person.

Maryland sports betting: $40M bet, $34M won

The house doesn’t always win as Maryland gamblers are grabbing a sizable haul.

In October, bettors gambled $39.7 million through Maryland’s sports betting facilities, and the payout was $34.5 million. The state collected $783,000 in taxes.

Today’s weather

Partially cloudy, with a high of 49

