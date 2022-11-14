Firepan Korean BBQ opened its long awaited third location in Silver Spring with a soft opening on Saturday.

The restaurant, located at 962 Wayne Ave., serves a variety of grilled beef, chicken, pork and seafood entrees. Firepan Korean BBQ started in Falls Church, Va. before expanding to open another location in Woodbridge, Va.

Originally, the opening was slated for September pending permit approval, according to an August Bethesda Beat article.

“Please be aware that we will still be getting ready for grand opening day so please bear with us,” stated a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.