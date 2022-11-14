For the second time in three months, the Bethesda Trolley Trail in Wildwood Manor, North Bethesda has been defaced with antisemitic graffiti, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said, in an official release on Monday morning.

Elrich stated he visited the site the first time it was vandalized in August.

“To see this happen again just a few months later is truly upsetting,” Elrich wrote. Shooting at Clyde’s of Chevy Chase leaves two hospitalized

According to the statement, a second location at Old Georgetown Road and Tuckerman Lane in North Bethesda, was also tagged with more antisemitic graffiti on a brick wall.

“Unfortunately, these are just the latest in an alarming rise in antisemitic incidents across our county and throughout the country,” County Council Member Andrew Friedson (Dist. 1) said on social media. “We will not accept or tolerate anti-Jewish hatred in our community and will not allow antisemitism in any of its forms to be normalized or desensitized. We must continue to come together to make clear that hate has no place here.”

According to Friedson, police are actively investigating the incident and the Department of Transportation is currently working to get the graffiti cleaned up as soon as possible.

Organizations such as Stop Anti Semitism and the American Jewish Committee condemned the incident through their social media and press statements.

“It is truly frightening to see the antisemitism that has been set ablaze in the U.S,” Stop Anti Semitism tweeted on its official social media.

“The antisemitic graffiti found in Bethesda today is a sickening reminder of the rise of antisemitism in our county. Not two weeks after the Montgomery County Council unanimously condemned hatred of Jews, antisemites are standing up loud and proud,” Alan Ronkin, the director of the AJC’s Washington regional office said in a statement. “The Jewish community will not be intimidated by these vicious messages. We stand together with our friends and allies as a proud and strong community.”

This incident comes just a few weeks after the Montgomery County Council unanimously voted to pass a resolution to address and combat antisemitism in Montgomery County on Nov. 1.