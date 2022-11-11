Meet the first Gen Z delegates elected to Maryland’s General Assembly

Two 25-year-old men are the first members of Gen Z to be elected to the Maryland General Assembly.

Joe Vogel is an immigrant from Uruguay, and a political activist who grew up in Rockville.

Vogel was elected Tuesday to the House of Delegates to represent Gaithersburg and Rockville.

Community meetings on 2024 MCPS budget begin Saturday

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will host information sessions this month where community members can learn more about the system’s operating budget.

MCPS’ operating budget for the 2023 fiscal year was roughly $3 billion. The community discussions will revolve around the district’s recommended operating budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins on April 1, 2023.

Novavax cuts losses and nears 100 million COVID-19 doses

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Novavax turned in better-than-expected third quarter results, cutting quarterly losses, reporting higher revenue and trimming research-and-development spending.

Novavax also reported that to date, it has distributed 94 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine worldwide.

Today’s weather

Rainy, with a high of 68

