A pedestrian collision that took place on Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. on Club House Road near Brassie Place in Montgomery Village caused life-threatening injuries to the victim, police said Friday morning.

The victim, a man, was taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. The vehicle that struck the victim remained on the scene, according to police.

Officers from the 6th District and Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service officials responded to the scene and learned a man had been lying in the roadway when he was struck, police said. Why the man was lying on the road when the collision occurred is unclear, according to police.