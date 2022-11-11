All-day café Foxtrot will hold a grand opening Friday at its new Bethesda Row location, its fifth in the Washington, D.C. area.

Guests can celebrate from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the 7262 Woodmont Ave. location, with live music, food and drinks, according to a news release. Visitors who download and use the Foxtrot app opening week will receive a gift while supplies last.

The brand has 22 locations across Chicago; Washington, D.C.; and Dallas, with plans for more expansion in existing and new markets this fall.

Foxtrot offers an all-day café experience featuring coffee, seasonal café drinks, smoothies, breakfast tacos, salads and bowls and grab-and-go meals for lunch and dinner. The store also sells local craft beers and fine wines.

There are more than 150 local products from over 50 local suppliers, including Dolcezza Gelato, Cookie by Drew, Manor Hill and Little Sesame hummus.

A loyalty program gives customers access to benefits through the Foxtrot app, such as a drink on the house, early access to products, free gourmet popcorn, happy-hour prices, no corkage fee for wine in-store, merchandise and access to the members-only aisle.