Overseeing a holiday meal for the whole family can be taxing. It can also take time and energy that many people just don’t have during the holiday season.

Want to spend more time focused on family instead of over a hot stove? Check out these businesses, which offer catered Thanksgiving dinner menus.

Silver and Sons BBQ, a food truck located at 11910 Parklawn Drive, Unit O in Rockville, offers a menu filled with classic items along with a blend of the business’ Jewish/Mediterranean influences. The Thanksgiving prefix dinner is designed for eight people with two size options for the side dishes to serve either three to four people or 10 to 12 people.

The prefix dinner menu for eight, which costs $340, includes a 10- to-12-pound turkey, stuffing, root vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy, challah pull-apart rolls and your choice of pie. Pie options include sweet potato, Ras El Hanout and Bourbon for $40 through a collaboration with Dini’s Divine Pie and a chocolate mousse for $40.

Preorders are open until Nov. 16 and must be placed via email. Pick up is between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 22-23.

Well Fed by Nourish

Well Fed by Nourish is a locally based meal delivery service that offers an a la carte Thanksgiving option. The menu is designed for four and includes items such as brined, butter herb roasted turkey and boneless breast. Pan turkey gravy and Parker House rolls, buttermilk biscuits and local whipped butter are available as well.

Sides and desserts are priced between $35 to $40, including Yukon gold mashed potatoes, stuffing and creamed spinach. Dessert options are apple and pumpkin pies.

Orders must be received by Nov. 14 and all deliveries will take place on Nov. 23.

Dawson’s Market

Dawson’s Market, located at 225 North Washington St. in Rockville, offers complete dinners for four to 18 people. Main courses include fennel roasted boneless turkey breast, ready-to-roast raw whole turkey, hand carved roast turkey platter, stuffed acorn squash, whole spiral ham, smoked pork loin, salmon stuffed with roasted pepper, spinach and goat cheese, and chimichurri flank steak.

Sides include roasted root vegetables, traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, haricots verts with roasted mushrooms, mushroom stuffing, sweet potato mash and roasted brussels sprouts.

Main courses range from $9.99 to $129.99 and side dishes are $19.99 each.

The deadline to order Thanksgiving dinner is Nov. 20.

Founding Farmer’s

Founding Farmer’s, located at 12505 Potomac Avenue in Potomac, offers a Thanksgiving dinner for customers to heat and eat at home.

The entrée options in the complete dinner for four includes Spatchcock half turkey, maple apricot glazed salmon, herb crusted prime rib, Beyla honey-glazed spiral baked ham and a veggie loaf. Sides include black pepper sage gravy, sweet potatoes, cornbread stuffing, seven cheese macaroni, green beans, mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables. Dessert options include apple, pumpkin, apple cranberry and pecan pies.

The dinners range from $150 to $220.

Orders must be received by noon Nov. 18 and can be picked up between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 23.

The Sanford Grill

The Sanford Grill, located at 2000 Tower Oaks Blvd. in Rockville, offers meals options prepared to be cooked or reheated and served for Thanksgiving.

The dinner options serve a family of four with entrée options including a whole roasted turkey or two whole roasted chickens to be reheated or a whole seasoned tenderloin of beef to be cooked. Each dinner includes a cornbread skillet and the choice of three sides: mashed potatoes, bacon macaroni and cheese, sweet glazed carrots or sauteed green beans. The cooked dinner options, which also includes cranberry sauce and gravy, are $175 and the raw dinner option, which also includes horseradish cream and cabernet wine sauce is $270.

Dessert options include key lime pie and bread pudding with grand Marnier sauce for $24 each.

Thanksgiving meal orders must be in by 4 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Ted’s Bulletin

Ted’s Bulletin, located at 220 Ellington Blvd. in Gaithersburg, will offer its “Tedsgiving” package to go for Thanksgiving.

The package includes house-brined turkey with herbs and citrus, honey glazed carrots, whipped potatoes, herb and garlic stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, honey butter cluster rolls and eight assorted Ted’s tarts. The dinner will also include a harvest salad, which has baby kale, butternut squash, gala apples, farro, brussels sprout leaves, candied pecans, goat cheese and apple cider vinaigrette.