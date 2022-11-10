Montgomery County Police released surveillance footage of a school burglary in hopes that the public can identify the suspect.

The burglary occurred around 9:50 p.m. Sept.25 at Silver Spring International Middle School in the 300 block of Wayne Ave., in Silver Spring, according to a Thursday police news release.

Police stated the suspect entered the school through force, stole items from classrooms and fled the scene. County police identify man, 19, fatally shot in Silver Spring See more Detectives Investigate Silver Spring International Middle School Burglary; Surveillance Video of Suspect Releasedhttps://t.co/gHFCJIcBCu#mcpnews #burglary pic.twitter.com/23vibCY9Yo — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) November 10, 2022