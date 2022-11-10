Credit: Getty Images

Montgomery County Police released surveillance footage of a school burglary in hopes that the public can identify the suspect.

The burglary occurred around 9:50 p.m. Sept.25 at Silver Spring International Middle School in the 300 block of Wayne Ave., in Silver Spring, according to a Thursday police news release.

Police stated the suspect entered the school through force, stole items from classrooms and fled the scene. 

Police announced that a reward of up to $10,000 will be offered to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information should contact the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870 or -240- 773-TIPS or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-8477. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

Apps Bichu reports on growth and justice. She can be reached at apps.bichu@bethesdamagazine.com