Montgomery County Police released surveillance footage of a school burglary in hopes that the public can identify the suspect.
The burglary occurred around 9:50 p.m. Sept.25 at Silver Spring International Middle School in the 300 block of Wayne Ave., in Silver Spring, according to a Thursday police news release.
Police stated the suspect entered the school through force, stole items from classrooms and fled the scene.
Police announced that a reward of up to $10,000 will be offered to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information should contact the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870 or -240- 773-TIPS or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-8477. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.