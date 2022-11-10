No Metro Red Line service this weekend from Fort Totten to Glemont

Due to servicing and switch replacement, no Red Lines trains will be running to Takoma, Silver Spring, Forest Glen, Wheaton and Glenmont.

Trains between Shady Grove and Fort Totten will run every 10 minutes. Free shuttle buses will be available from Glenmont to Fort Totten. [DCist] At least one dead in Silver Spring shooting

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Silver Spring

It’s been a good week for Powerball ticket buyers throughout the state. A $1 million ticket was recently sold in Catonsville. And a $50,000 ticket was sold the Check Cash Depot on Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring.

Make sure to check your tickets if you recently purchased one. [Montgomery Community Media]

County resident receives kidney

A county resident who needed a kidney transplant recently got some good news.

Chelsea Maim, who has an autoimmune disorder and needed the procedure in order to live, recently received a new kidney thanks to Statia Betman, who saw a news report that Maim needed the organ.

Maim will recover for three months after the procedure. [Fox5]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 68 degrees

