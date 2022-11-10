Montgomery County police have identified a Hyattsville man fatally shot in a Wednesday morning shooting in Silver Spring that left two other men seriously injured, according to a news release.

Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting that took place in the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch, police said Thursday in the release.

According to police, officers responded to the location shortly before 4 a.m. for the report of shots fired. The officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Cruz, who was found in a wooded area towards the back of 100 block of Colony Road, had been shot multiple times, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene after police officers and the Montgomery County tended to him with life-saving measures.

The two other men were taken to area hospitals in “stable but serious” condition, according to the release. A fourth male at the scene was uninjured, police said.

According to police, the victims were approached by “an unknown number of suspects” who shot at them, police said in the release.