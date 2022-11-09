Global food services management corporation Sodexo is relocating its U.S. headquarters from Gaithersburg to a new office building in the Pike and Rose area of North Bethesda, the Washington Business Journal reported Tuesday.

The Paris-based company’s U.S. branch has been headquartered in Gaithersburg since 1998. In spring 2024, Sodexo will move into a 52,000 square feet office as part of Federal Realty Investment Trust’s 24-acre Pike & Rose mixed-use development. Federal Realty anticipates the building opening in the fourth quarter of 2023.

While the headquarters will stay within Montgomery County, the new office will be about a 20-minute drive from its current location. The Gaithersburg headquarters employs between 500 and 600 people, according to the Washington Business Journal.