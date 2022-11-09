John McCarthy of Gaithersburg, running unopposed, won a fifth term as state’s attorney for Montgomery County in Tuesday’s general election.

Maxwell Uy, 49, also running unopposed, was elected Montgomery County sheriff, succeeding Darren Popkin. Karen Bushell, 58, also unopposed, was elected clerk of the Circuit Court, a position she has held since being appointed to the role in the spring of 2021. Joseph F. Griffin, who also did not face an opponent, was elected register of wills.

McCarthy, 70, was first elected as state’s attorney in 2006, and was re-elected in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 elections. He previously served as deputy state’s attorney for 10 years. McCarthy told Bethesda Beat in an earlier interview, that he created a gun safety task force to reduce the rising violent crime in the county.

McCarthy had been challenged in the Democratic primary by Tom DeGonia, based in Rockville, Bernice Mireku-North from Silver Spring and Perry Paylor from Silver Spring.

Uy is currently the chief deputy in the sheriff’s office. He served in the Army as an active-duty member during the Persian Gulf War, and as part of the Honor Guard for the Third U.S. Infantry Regiment. Uy had defeated Robert Bass, 51, in the Democratic primary.

He is succeeding Popkin, who had been in his position since 2010. Popkin chose not to run for a fourth term to spend more time with his family, according to a 2021 announcement.

The sheriff is responsible for court security, warrant service and child support enforcement, among other duties.

Bushell had been appointed clerk after Barbara Meiklejohn, who had held the position since 2014, retired in March 2021.

Bushell has been in the county court system for over two decades and has worked for judges Katherine Savage and Nelson Rupp. She had defeated Alan Bowser in the Democratic primary in July.