This story was updated at 2 p.m. Nov. 9, 2022, to correct some voter totals in the District 9A race.

As political observers watched around the country to see if Republicans or Democrats would win critical U.S. Senate and Congressional seats, Montgomery County residents saw a continuation of Democrats winning local seats — given that their large margins hold, and are certified.

County Executive Marc Elrich led the way for local candidates, as he currently leads Republican Reardon Sullivan by about more than 43 points, unofficial results showed Wednesday morning. Democrats held comfortable leads in the County Council races, too. Fatal Gaithersburg pedestrian incident renews calls for greater road safety

Here’s a look at some takeaways from the general election in Montgomery County, in 2022.

Elrich, some Democrats could win by larger margins than in 2018

Marc Elrich and several Democrats running for County Council are all leading by comfortable margins — and if mail-in ballots trend toward Democratic votes, some will finish with larger victories than in 2018.

It’s difficult to say why without further analysis, but Democrats said at the polls and at gatherings for candidates last night that a gubernatorial candidate like Wes Moore at the top of the ticket likely played some role in down ballot races.

In 2018, Elrich won the general election against Republican Robin Ficker, a perennial candidate countywide, and Nancy Floreen, a former Democratic Council Member who ran as an unaffiliated, or independent, candidate. In that race, Elrich got 64.7% of the vote.

In this election, against Republican Reardon Sullivan, Elrich currently has about 71.4% of the vote in a two-person race.

In the council races in 2018, Democrats won the at-large races, with the fourth highest vote-getter, Will Jawando, getting 18.7% of the vote. In 2022, with unofficial results, Jawando is again in fourth, but so far with just 18.6% of the vote.

Results, however, could change as more mail-in ballots are counted. Many Democrats ran unopposed in 2018, outside of Andrew Friedson and Craig Rice in Districts 1 and 2.

This year, all County Council candidates, outside of Andrew Friedson — who ran unopposed in District 1 — had an opponent, but were leading with wide margins, under a new seven district map. All races showed Democrats winning, with at least 60% of the vote.

Under redistricting, Republicans fared better upcounty, but still will likely lose by large margins

In 2021, the county’s redistricting commission was tasked with drawing a map with seven council districts, increasing from the current five district system. After redrawing the map, the commission — via County Council approval — decided on a map that included two districts that stretched upcounty: District 2, and District 7.

Upcounty is a more conservative area of Montgomery County than mid- to downcounty, meaning Republicans had a greater chance to deliver surprise victories. But unofficial results show that although they fared better there than in other local races, they still were behind by sizable margins.

In District 2, Marilyn Balcombe, the Democratic candidate, was beating Republican Cuda by 68.5% to 31.4%. In District 7, Democrat Dawn Luedtke was defeating Republican Harold Moldanado by 61.8% to 38.1%.

Mail-in ballot returns could widen these margins, but these were the two closest district races out of the seven. Political observers would likely note that Balcombe and Luedtke were two of the more moderate Democratic candidates running, out of all the County Council candidates on ballots countywide.

Trone, Parrott in tight race, while Republicans, Democrats in new House of Delegates District 9A split

Many political insiders not only around Maryland, but around the United States, spent last night watching the early election returns of the state’s Sixth Congressional District: David Trone, the Democratic incumbent, against state Del. Neil Parrott, a Republican.

The two have faced off in the district before, in 2020. But after congressional redistricting last year, District 6 is much more compact and balanced politically — and thus, is more competitive. It stretches into western Maryland, includes all of Frederick County, a purple region politically, and some of northern Montgomery County, the most heavily Democratic part of the region.

As of Wednesday, Parrott held about a 4,500-vote lead on Trone, unofficial results show. But tens of thousands of mail-in ballots still need to be counted, and Trone’s campaign hopes that this will turn the results in his favor. Parrott, according to media reports, is also in a wait-and-see mode.

Candidates running for the House of Delegates in District 9A also are in competitive races, but Democrats and Republicans currently split the two seats. District 9A is part of the new state legislative map, drawn after redistricting. It covers much of Howard County and the northeastern part of Montgomery County, including Damascus.

Democrats Chao Wu and Natalie Ziegler currently have about 24.4% and 24.5% of the votes in that race, third and second, respectively. Republicans Trent Kittleman (an incumbent) and Jianning Jenny Zeng have 28.7% and 22.5% of the vote, first and fourth respectively. Kittleman is an incumbent.

Vogel, Kaufman make election history in Montgomery County

Joe Vogel and Aaron Kaufman, two first-time candidates in their respective House of Delegates districts, will make history, given their results hold.

Vogel was one of three delegates running in District 17 — which covers Rockville and Gaithersburg — and is one of the first state elected officials in the nation from Generation Z, the group of people born from 1997 to 2012. Vogel is 25.

Kaufman, meanwhile, ran in District 18 — which includes Wheaton, Kensington, and Chevy Chase. He has cerebral palsy, and has said those with disabilities need better representation in Annapolis, as his condition provides a valuable perspective for lawmakers.

Kaufman would likely be the first delegate in Maryland with cerebral palsy, given his race is certified.

The wait is on in some races — but we should know final results sooner than in the primary

In July, voters had to wait more than a month to see whether Marc Elrich or David Blair won the primary for county executive, thanks to a mail-in ballot count starting two days after the election, and a recount that took multiple days.

Voters shouldn’t have to wait that long for results, but it will take the county some time. That’s because mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Nov. 8 have until Nov. 18 to get to the Board of Elections’ office — which is when the canvassing and counting of many mail-in ballots will begin.

There’s also provisional ballots — which happens when a voter shows up to the wrong polling place, when a voter has recently moved but it has not shown up on the Board of Elections’ records, if records show a voter has already cast a ballot, or other factors. Voters who believe they have not cast a ballot can cast a provisional ballot, which then requires verification by the board. Canvassing and counting of those ballots is on Nov. 16.

That means in super-tight races, final results might not be known until next week. And that doesn’t include any potential recounts — if the margin between the two candidates is less than 0.25%, the recount is free to the candidate who requests it.