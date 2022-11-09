A fatal collision where a vehicle struck two pedestrians Tuesday morning has led to renewed calls for enhanced pedestrian safety measures by county leaders and transit safety organizations.

The Montgomery County Police Department identified the pedestrians Wednesday as Gaithersburg residents Ana Ortiz, 70, and Miguel Antonio Ortiz, 65.

The collision occurred as the couple was crossing School Drive in Gaithersburg, while on their way towards Fields Road Elementary School, according to the MCPD.

County Councilmember Evan Glass tweeted yesterday that the couple was on their way to cast their ballot for Tuesday's election.



It breaks my heart that tragedies like this are occurring across our community — 14 deaths and 444 injuries on our roadways this year. pic.twitter.com/W4W5Zveneb — Evan Glass (@EvanMGlass) November 8, 2022

The vehicle that struck them was a 2007 Toyota Prius, traveling west, police said. According to the MCPD news release, the driver remained on scene.

Montgomery County Police Officer Casandra Tressler said the driver is currently not in custody and there are no charges levied yet. The case is an ongoing active investigation and police say they’re investigating whether alcohol impairment might have been a factor.

Tressler said so far this year there have been three additional collisions reported near the intersection of Muddy Branch School Road: one personal injury collision and two property damage collisions.

Miriam Schoenbaum, board member on the Action Committee for Transit said her organization has been pushing for increased road safety, especially around school areas for years.

“There’s a horrifying number of MCPS students getting hit by drivers on their way to school….,” Schoenbaum said. “Schools are also community hubs. And so, it might not be an MCPS student getting hit, but it’s somebody getting in an area of a school and the emphasis of the Safe Routes to School Program really should be on making the route to school safe.”

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, the Safe Routes to School program is a program that involves “federally-funded, sustained efforts by community members and governments to enable and encourage children to safely walk, roll, or bicycle to school.”

Schoenbaum said the collision was a result of “how we design and operate transportation in Montgomery County.”

She said with the end of daylight savings time and shorter days, the fall months can “heighten the danger” of collisions like these, but added that the threat of collisions and potential fatalities is “not just a night problem.”