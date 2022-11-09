Democrat Katie Fry Hester early Wednesday appeared on her way to becoming Montgomery County’s newest state senator, as she led her Republican opponent, Del. Reid Novotny, in what was widely regarded as this year’s most competitive race for a Maryland Senate seat.

Hester first won the District 9 seat – centered in Howard County – in 2018 in an upset victory when the district also included a portion of Republican-dominated Carroll County. This year, Carroll County was removed from the district during the decennial redistricting process, and a sliver of northern Montgomery County in the Clarksburg/Damascus area was added in its place.

With 41 of 43 Election Day precincts in District 9 reporting as of early Wednesday, Hester held a 54%-46% edge over Novotny, for a lead of about 3,700 votes. While Hester and Novotny were running almost even in votes cast on Election Day, Hester held an approximately 1,700 margin from the eight days of early voting, and was ahead by nearly 2,000 votes in mail ballots cast.

Only 4,250 mail-in votes cast in the race have been counted so far, and at least 11,000 mail ballots have been returned in District 9, according to State Board of Elections data – indicating that Hester appears to be in a position to widen her margin.

“I am honored that the voters of District 9 have put their trust in me to represent them for the next four years,” Hester said in a text message to Bethesda Beat. “From day one, my office has prioritized common sense solutions that work for all Marylanders … . Tonight, we celebrate our hard work, but tomorrow, it’s back to the office to serve our community!”

The outcome appeared less clear early Wednesday in District 9A –- also redrawn in this year’s redistricting to include a portion of northern Montgomery — in which two Republicans and two Democrats were competing for two available delegate seats.

Republican Del. Trent Kittleman – who resides in West Friendship in Howard County – had a lead of about 2,000 votes as she sought re-election to a third term. But, in the contest for the second seat – now held by Novotny – two Democrats were running neck-and-neck: Howard County Board of Education member Chao Wu and businesswoman/farmer Natalie Ziegler, both of Clarksville. The remaining Republican candidate, software engineer Jianning Jenny Zeng of Ellicott City, trailed by about 1,000 votes.

There appear to be at least 2,200 mail-in votes in this race that have been returned but are yet to be counted, which could have an impact on the final order of finish. If Kittleman ultimately wins one of the two available seats, she would be the first Republican member of the Montgomery County state legislative delegation in 16 years.

After Hester rode the so-called “blue wave” of 2018 to oust then-Republican Sen. Gail Bates by a 51%-49% margin, the Democratic-controlled Maryland General Assembly utilized the redistricting process this year in an effort to help Hester retain the seat.

While District 9 remained centered in Howard County – Hester, of Ellicott City, and Novotny, of Glenelg, are both Howard residents — redistricting removed a portion of Republican-dominated Carroll County where Bates won four years ago by 2,800 votes.

The district was redrawn to include a portion of northern Montgomery County where Democrats outnumber Republicans by about 5,000 to 3,000; the number of eligible Montgomery voters in the district totals about 10,750 when independents are included.

While seeking to buttress Hester through the redistricting process, Maryland Senate Democrats directed significant funding to efforts to hold onto the seat. The Senate Democratic Caucus Committee made $186,000 worth of in-kind donations to the Hester campaign from the beginning of July through late October, according to reports filed with the State Board of Elections. The bulk of those funds went for digital advertising and mailings.

In addition, Hester’s own campaign committee reported spending nearly $390,000 — an extraordinary amount for a part-time position that pays slight more than $50,300 annually – during the same period. About half of those campaign expenditures went to a combination of TV and online ads.

Compared to Hester, Novotny—appointed to a vacancy in the House of Delegates last year from District 9A after unsuccessfully mounting a primary challenge to Bates in 2018 – reported a relatively modest $50,700 in spending during the four-month period beginning in July.

In his campaign mailings, Novotny sought to label Hester as “far left,” while charging that during her four years in office, she “continued to vote with the left 98% of the time and does not represent this area.”

Hester – widely regarded as more moderate than many of her Democratic colleagues in Annapolis – was dismissive when asked about Novotny’s charges. “I stopped reading [Novotny’s] emails because most of them are full of lies and misrepresentations of the truth,” she told Maryland Matters.

A mailer sent out by Hester charged Novotny with refusing to stand up to threats to the democratic process or to support abortion rights. At the same time, she boasted of reaching across the political aisle during her tenure, saying, “I’ve passed over 25 pieces of legislation with bipartisan support, really focused on schools and small business and community public safety.”

The addition of a portion of District 9 will translate into an increase of legislative representation for Montgomery County in Annapolis: For the past decade, Montgomery has had eight legislative districts (Districts 14 through 20 and District 39) located entirely within the county. Each of the eight is represented by one state senator and three members of the House of Delegates.

In the 2023 General Assembly session, the Montgomery state legislative delegation will expand from 32 members – eight state senators and 24 delegates, currently all Democrats – to nine state senators and 26 delegates with the addition of the portions of District 9 and District 9A.

In contrast to the battle in District 9, Montgomery’s eight other Senate districts were heavily favored to remain in Democratic hands. In fact, Sens. Susan Lee (District 16), Cheryl Kagan (District 17) and Will Smith (District 20) were ensured of re-election due to the absence of Republican opponents. Sen. Nancy King (District 39) also had no Republican challenger, but faced a Green Party candidate.

The contests for House of Delegates in those eight districts included 24 Democratic nominees, including 22 incumbents. Democratic delegate candidates running in Districts 16 (Bethesda/Chevy Chase), 20 (Silver Spring/Takoma Park) and 39 (Germantown/Montgomery Village) were guaranteed re-election due to a lack of opposition.

Of the remaining five districts, Republicans filed a full slate of three delegate candidates in only one of them — District 15, covering the western portion of the county from Potomac to the Frederick County border.

