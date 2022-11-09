Crane operator injured in 30-foot fall in downtown Silver Spring

A crane operator and another construction worker were injured Monday afternoon at the site of Silver Place in downtown Silver Spring, according to Montgomery Fire & Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. [Source of the Spring]

Montgomery County monitoring wastewater for COVID-19

In Montgomery County, wastewater is now being monitored to detect COVID-19, with the aim of getting ahead of any winter surges.

“Wastewater surveillance will be a game changer for our efforts to better predict outbreaks and prevent them from happening,” said County Executive Marc Elrich in a news release. [WTOP]

MCPS students to lead workshop on supporting official name or pronouns changes

Montgomery County Public Schools will host a student-led workshop Wednesday on supporting individuals seeking an official name or pronouns change for their permanent records. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 58

In case you missed it:

