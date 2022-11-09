An early Wednesday morning shooting at an apartment complex in Silver Spring led to at least one fatality and multiple people wounded, according to Montgomery County Police.

County police said they are currently investigating the shooting, which occurred near the Northwest Park Apartments.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials responded 4:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting that occurred in the vicinity of Colony Road & Northampton Drive, tweeted MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer. Fatal Gaithersburg pedestrian incident renews calls for greater road safety

Officers found at least one person dead due to the incident, MCPS spokesperson Cassandra Durham said in a statement.

According to Piringer, multiple people had reportedly been shot, but information on the number of people involved and the number of injuries has not been released by the police yet.

Police officials said they had no further updates to share at this time, and information about possible suspects has yet to be released.