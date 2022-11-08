A 70-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were killed Tuesday morning when they were struck by a vehicle on School Drive in Gaithersburg, according to county police.

Gaithersburg police officers and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded shortly before 7:30 a.m. to a report of two pedestrians who’d been struck on School Drive near Muddy Branch Road, county police said in a press release.

Both pedestrians were taken to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead, the release said. The striking vehicle remained on scene.

Police are investigating the incident and are withholding the identification of the two people until their next of kin has been notified, the release said.

