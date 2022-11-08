Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Theft from vehicles
- Property was taken from two vehicles between Oct. 17 and 21. One vehicle was broken into in the 3100 block of Rolling Road and the other incident occurred in the 6500 block of Western Avenue. No force was reported.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between Oct. 15 and 17. One theft occurred in the 4400 block of Montgomery Avenue and one theft occurred in the 7700 block of Old Georgetown Road. Force was reported in one incident.
- Someone broke into two vehicles in the 7900 block of Connecticut Avenue at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 18.
- Parts were taken from three vehicles between approximately 7 p.m. on Oct. 17 and 7 p.m. on Oct. 18. The streets affected included Loganwood and Cedarwood drives and Brewer House Road. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 6000 block of Walhonding Road between approximately 11:40 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Oct. 17. No force was reported.
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the 5100 block of Dudley Lane between approximately 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 20. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle between approximately 1 p.m. on Oct. 15 and 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 16. One of the thefts occurred in the 9000 block of Bronson Drive and the other was in the 10800 block of MacArthur Boulevard. No force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from vehicles between approximately 1 p.m. on Oct. 15 and 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 16. One vehicle was broken into in the 9000 block of Bronson Drive and the other incident occurred in the 10800 block of MacArthur Boulevard. No force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- Someone stole a vehicle in the 8500 block of Freyman Drive between approximately 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 11 a.m. on Oct 15. The vehicle was later recovered on Oct. 17.
- Someone stole a vehicle theft in the unit block of Paseo Drive between approximately 10 p.m. on Oct. 17 and noon on Oct. 18. Force was reported.
- Someone stole a vehicle in the 9800 block of Bristol Square Lane between approximately 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 7 a.m. on Oct. 20.
Vehicle thefts and residential burglary
- Someone broke into a residence in the 9100 block of River Road in the early morning hours of Oct. 17. The suspect took property and vehicle keys and used them to steal two vehicles.
Commercial burglary
- A Panera Bread in the 7200 block of Wisconsin Avenue was robbed between approximately 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Oct. 18. The suspect took the victim’s money and property.
- Someone robbed an Apple store in the 4800 block of Bethesda Avenue. at approximately 5:59 p.m. on Oct. 22. One suspect displayed a weapon and stole merchandise.
- Someone broke into four storage units at Public Storage in the 5400 block of Butler Road between approximately 1 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 15. Nothing was taken. On Oct. 19, the same person 2) Multiple units were broken into with forced entry and property was taken at approximately 7:18 p.m. on Oct. 19.
- Someone broke into and stole merchandise from a Banter by Piercing Pagoda kiosk at Westfield Montgomery Mall in the 7100 block of Democracy Boulevard between approximately 9 p.m. on Oct. 21 and 11 a.m. on Oct. 22. There was forced entry involved.
Shots fired
- Shots were fired in the 11500 block of Old Georgetown Road at approximately 9:17 p.m. on Oct. 23.
Sexual assault
- Two sexual assaults were reported at the LA Fitness gym located in the 11400 block of Rockville Pike at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 21. A suspect was arrested.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Theft from vehicles
- A part was taken from a vehicle the 13100 block of Elsdale Court between approximately 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 and 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 16. Force was reported.
- Two vehicles were broken into between approximately 5:30 a.m. and noon on Oct. 21. One theft occurred in the 16500 block of Baederwood Lane and the other incident occurred in the 16400 block of Redland Road.
- Someone took property from two vehicles between approximately noon on Oct. 18 and 10 a.m. on Oct. 19. One incident occurred in the 12800 block of Spring Drive and the other occurred in the 9800 block of Watts Branch Drive. No force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- Someone took a vehicle in the 12200 block of Hunters Lane between approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 20. A a key was left inside. The vehicle was recovered on Oct. 28.
- Someone took a vehicle and broke into a shed at the same residence in the 12800 block of Spring Drive between approximately midnight and 7 a.m. on Oct. 19. The vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked with a key left inside. The vehicle was recovered on Oct. 20.
Robbery
- Someone assaulted and took property from another person in the 16200 block of Frederick Road at approximately 6 p.m. on Oct. 18.
Armed robbery
- Someone displayed a weapon took property from a mail carrier in the 7600 block of Coddle Harbor Lane at approximately 11:43 a.m. on Oct. 20.
Commercial burglary
- A commercial burglary of property with forced entry took place at Whites Ferry located in the 24800 block of Whites Ferry Road between approximately 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 20.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Theft from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from vehicles in multiple incidents between Oct. 15 and 22. Affected streets included the area of Dixon Avenue and Ripley Street, Georgia, Sligo and Wayne avenues, Fenton Street, and High Park Lane. Force was reported in three incidents.
- Two attempted thefts from vehicles occurred between Oct. 18 and 22. One incident occurred in the 1800 block of Grace Church Road and one occurred in the 1100 block of Fairview Court. Force was reported in one incident.
- Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Oct. 17 and 22. Affected streets included Williamsburg and Lexington drives, Elton Road, McCeney Avenue and Hampshire West Court. Force was reported in two events.
- Property and vehicle parts were taken from vehicles ibetween Oct. 19 and 22. One incident occurred in the 2700 block of Sweet Clover Court and one occurred in the 12000 block of Cherry Hill Road. Force was reported.
- An attempted theft from a vehicle occurred in the 15500 block of Old Columbia Pike between 9 p.m. on Oct. 15 and 7 p.m. on Oct. 16.A vehicle was broken into with unknown entry in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue. between approximately 10 p.m. on Oct.15 and 7 a.m. on Oct.16.
Vehicle thefts
- Someone took a vehicle theft in the 900 block of University Boulevard between approximately 10 and 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20.
- Someone took a vehicle m the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane at approximately 8:11 a.m. on Oct. 17. No force was reported.
- Someone took a motorcycle in the 15000 block of Athey Road between approximately noonp.m. on Oct. 10 and 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 16.
Attempted carjacking
- An attempted armed carjacking occurred in the 3300 block of Tapestry Circle at approximately 8:10 a.m. on Oct. 17. The suspects attempted to take the victim’s vehicle.
Armed robbery
- Someone displayed a weapon and stole merchandise from a 7-Eleven in the 8400 block of Georgia Avenue at approximately 1:37 p.m. on Oct. 16.
- Someone displayed a weapon and took money and property from another person in the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue at approximately 10:56 p.m. on Oct. 16.
- A person was assaulted and money and property were taken in the area of Wayne Avenue and Fenton Street at approximately 10 p.m. on Oct. 20. One suspect displayed a weapon.
- Someone assaulted and took money and property from another person in the 8300 block of Colesville Road at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Oct. 22.
- Two people displayed weapons and took property from another person in the area of Stewart Lane and November Circle at approximately 11 p.m. on Oct. 18.
Burglary
- Someone attempted to break into the 8800 block of Second Avenue between approximately 6 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 1 p.m. on Oct. 16.
- Someone took property from a residence in the 8700 block of Second Avenue at approximately 5:44 a.m. on Oct. 19. A door was reported to have been left unlocked.
- Someone broke in and took property from a residence in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive at approximately 6:51 p.m. on Oct. 21.
- Someone broke in and took property from a shed at a residence in the 2600 block of Sagebrush Terrace between approximately 4 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 16.
Commercial burglary
- Someone broke in and took money from the Rahama African Restaurant located in the 11400 block of Cherry Hill Road at approximately 10:19 p.m. on Oct. 17.
Shots fired and assault
- Shots were fired in the 10000 block of Woodland Drive at approximately 9:41 p.m. on Oct. 21.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Theft from vehicles
- Someone took money and property from vehicles in incidents that occurred between Oct. 14 and 20. Affected streets included Research, Washingtonian and Corporate boulevards, Fields Road and Shelburne Terrace. Force was reported.
- Someone took a part from a vehicle in the 15800 block of Gaither Drive in the early morning hours of Oct. 13. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- Someone took a vehicle in the 9900 block of Killarney Lane between approximately 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 and 3:38 p.m. on Oct. 19. A key was reported to have been left inside.
- Someone took a vehicle in the 8500 block of Snouffer School Road at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 17.
Burglaries
- Someone broke into a residence in the unit block of Carriage Walk Court in the early morning hours of Oct. 20. Nothing was taken.
- Someone took property from a residence in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle between approximately midnight and 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.
Robberies
- Someone assaulted another person and took money and property in the 18400 block of Lost Knife Circle at approximately 12:27 p.m. on Oct. 20.