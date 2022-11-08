Students from Silver Spring International Middle School hold a bake sale Tuesday morning outside of the polling place at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Silver Spring. Photo by Julie Rasicot.

9:45 a.m.: At St. Luke Lutheran Church on Colesville Road in Silver Spring, voters were greeted Tuesday morning by students from Silver Spring International Middle School who were manning tables of baked goods for sale both inside and outside of the church.

The students said they were raising money for a trip to New York City next spring to participate in a Model United Nations conference.

Meanwhile, a steady stream of voters headed into the church to cast ballots. As of about 9:45 a.m., the wait was about 10 minutes to cast a ballot using one of the two electronic voting machines. There was no wait for voters who chose to cast a paper ballot. — Julie Rasicot

9:30 a.m.: Activity was relatively calm at the polls at Wheaton High School on Tuesday morning, with more voters starting to trickle in to vote as the 9 a.m. hour approached.

Laura Jones Eller, one of the chief election judges at that location, said that roughly 100 people had voted as of around 8:45 a.m. She and Dean Ipanag, another chief judge, said they previously had served as election workers, and that voters had been cooperative so far on Tuesday.

“It’s my civic duty, preserving democracy,” Eller said when asked about why she works as an election judge. She added that there were more election workers at her polling place on Tuesday than during the primary.

Shoshana, a voter who only gave her last name, said that she had lived in the county for 35 years. She voted for Dan Cox for governor, Reardon Sullivan for county executive and Missy Carr for state senator, along with other Republicans on the ballot. Shoshana said crime is “out of control” and that local officials should be respecting county police.

She added that she attended a meeting with County Executive Marc Elrich, a Democrat running for re-election, around four years ago, which included numerous retired federal workers, including herself. It’s there that she learned that the county spends a considerable amount of money on its recycling program, just on hauling away materials that leave the county.

“We should reconsider the recycling tax that we pay, it’s a lot,” Shoshana said. “And we already pay a lot to haul trash away.”

Jack and Linda Panossian said they voted for Democrats this election cycle, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Rep. Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th Congressional District. Linda said that adequately funding schools is among her top priorities. She added that she is a little concerned about the implementation of Thrive Montgomery 2050, the county’s general master plan update that the County Council recently passed.

Redevelopment is needed in Wheaton and Glenmont, Linda said. But she also hopes that single-family housing can be protected, as it is the “bedrock” of the area. — Steve Bohnel