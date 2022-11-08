Catalytic converter thefts up more than 600% in D.C. area in recent years

Liz Weir was sound asleep in her Bethesda home when something woke her. “I heard a noise and thought, that doesn’t sound right,” she told the News4 I-Team. It was just after 3 a.m.

Security cameras on her house caught the crime in action. Two men pulled up, lifted her car with a jack and sawed off the catalytic converter in just seconds.

The News4 I-Team analyzed theft data from some of the largest counties in Maryland and Virginia and found catalytic converter thefts have jumped at least 624%. [NBC4]

Father of missing children ‘cautiously optimistic’ as Catherine Hoggle dismissal date nears

With a Dec. 1 deadline three weeks away, the father of Jacob and Sarah Hoggle is “cautiously optimistic” a Montgomery County judge will, after eight years, determine the children’s mother Catherine Hoggle is competent to stand trial.

Under Maryland law, if Hoggle is not found competent to stand trial by Dec. 1, her murder charges must be dropped, and she would likely be held under a civil confinement. [WTOP]

Silver Spring bank robber sentenced to 10 years in prison; robbed same bank a second time

A man convicted of a 2019 Silver Spring bank robbery was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison plus five years of supervised probation upon release in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59

In case you missed it:

The room where it happens: An inside look at the journey of a Montgomery County ballot

Former Magruder High student pleads guilty to shooting of another student

MCPS and teachers union reach agreement on ground rules for collective bargaining