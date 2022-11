The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service was assisting county police Tuesday morning with the recovery of a body from a pond at RedGate Park on Avery Lane in Rockville, according to spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Piringer wrote on Twitter shortly before 11 a.m. that the several fire and rescue crews had responded to the scene at 14500 Avery Road.

Redgate Park, a former golf course, is a park owned and maintained by the City of Rockville.

This story will be updated.