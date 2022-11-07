County police have identified a Rockville man who died in a single-vehicle crash near Glenmont on Sunday morning.

Abraham Ayala Ayala, 37, was driving a white 2010 Nissan Sentra north on Georgia Avenue near Kayson Street at around 1:50 a.m., when he lost control, and then struck a curb, multiple trees and a utility pole, police said Monday in a press release.

Ayala was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, according to the release. Anyone with information can call Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives at 240-773-6620.