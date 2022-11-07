A Capitol Heights man is facing armed robbery charges after he allegedly used a semiautomatic handgun to rob an Apple store in downtown Bethesda last month, according to county police.

Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, visited the Apple store on the 4000 block of Bethesda Avenue on Oct. 22 and held a brief conversation with an employee about purchasing some products, police said Monday in a news release.

Jones then produced a semiautomatic handgun with a gold slide and demanded electronic items from the employee, according to police. He then fled the store with the items and drove away in a gold Cadillac.

Police said they were able to identify Jones as a suspect after an investigation and he was arrested Nov. 3 while driving a gold Cadillac in Prince George’s County. Items related to the robbery were found in the vehicle, according to the news release.

Jones is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit without bond, police said. As of Monday afternoon, no attorney is listed for him, according to online court records.