Bethesda’s Katie Ledecky breaks second world record in a week

Katie Ledecky is back in the pool doing what she does best. For the second time in a week, Ledecky set a world record. On Saturday, the seven-time gold medal winner won the 800-meter freestyle in a FINA Swimming World Cup event in Indianapolis. [Montgomery Community Media]

Closely watched state Senate race pits incumbent Hester vs. ‘future state Senator’ Novotny

Many elections feature an incumbent facing a challenger, but the race for a state Senate seat from District 9 boasts a current Democratic senator waging a fierce battle against a Republican who confidently labels himself a future senator. [Maryland Matters]

Maryland police helicopter rescues injured hiker at Sugarloaf Mountain

Maryland State Police rescued a hiker by helicopter on Saturday after a medical emergency near the summit of Sugarloaf Mountain.

In a news release, police said the aerial rescue happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, after callers reported a hiker who had suffered a medical emergency and was almost an hour away from rescue by ground transportation. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76

