A driver was killed early Sunday when his vehicle hit a pole on Georgia Avenue in the Wheaton-Glenmont area, according to Montgomery County police.

Shortly before 2 a.m., police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of the single-vision collision on Georgia Avenue at Kayson Street, police said Sunday in a press release.

The man, whose age was unknown, had hit a pole for reasons unknown, police said. The sole occupant of the vehicle, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until his next of kin have been notified, police said.

Northbound Georgia Avenue was closed from Kayson Street to Rippling Brook Drive while police investigated the collision.