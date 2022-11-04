Bethesda Magazine is seeking nominations for its 14th annual Extraordinary Teen Awards. The magazine is looking for high school juniors and seniors with a compelling story to tell who excel in one or more of the following areas: academics, leadership, extracurriculars, service, passion and creativity, or overcoming adversity.

The deadline for submissions is Wednesday.

To be eligible, students must be a junior or senior in high school (public, private or home school) and live in Montgomery County or Upper Northwest Washington, D.C. (ZIP codes 20015 and 20016) as of March 1, 2023. Teens cannot nominate themselves.

A selection committee of leaders in the community and Bethesda Magazine staff will choose the winners.

Profiles of the winners will appear in the March/April issue of the magazine.