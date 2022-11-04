Montgomery County police have arrested and charged a Hyattsville man in the alleged theft of mail Thursday from a collection box in downtown Silver Spring.

Shaheem Jerry Denson, 26, faces charges of mail theft and felony theft, police said Friday in a press release.

According to police, Denson was reaching into a collection box around 5 a.m. on the 8100 block of Georgia Avenue when officers approached him. Denson then dropped mail and a homemade device that was designed to steal mail from collection boxes as he walked away.

Denson was released on his own recognizance Thursday. No attorney was listed for him as of Friday afternoon, according to online court records.

Anyone with information about the incident can leave an anonymous tip at 240-773-6870 or at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), police said.