Bethesda woman arrested, human trafficking network dismantled

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says it has dismantled a human trafficking and prostitution network, and arrested a Bethesda woman. Huiping Hester, 52, was taken into custody during the operation on Friday. She is charged with 14 prostitution counts and two sex trafficking offenses.

Authorities say they began an investigation after receiving citizen complaints about suspicious activity at two spas in Frederick and Urbana.

Former Montgomery elections board chair accuses Peroutka of seeking to ‘cause havoc’

The former chair of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, a Republican, said recent statements by a top campaign aide to attorney general candidate Michael Peroutka (R) are worthy of an investigation by the state.

Jim Shalleck, an attorney and longtime GOP activist who ran unsuccessfully against Peroutka in this year’s attorney general primary, called the comments, by Peroutka campaign coordinator Macky Stafford, “disruptive” and potentially illegal.

In the video, which was taken at a Republican rally last weekend, Stafford encouraged supporters to arrive two hours before the polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and form long lines.

Police conduct mock traffic stops for drivers with autism

Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers conducted mock traffic stops to show drivers with autism and intellectual or developmental disabilities what to do if they are pulled over.

Police said participants can learn from officers, but officers learn from them, too.

