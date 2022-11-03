Man arrested after confronting sheriff’s deputies with chainsaw in Rockville

A man was arrested after he approached deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Rockville on Tuesday.

The deputies were responding to an emergency petition from Frederick County, looking for someone who was a threat to public safety. Sheriff’s deputies found him at around 1:25 a.m. Tuesday at Maryland Avenue and Fleet Street in Rockville.

Deputies approached the man, who then entered a car and crashed into a nearby lightpole. That’s when he grabbed a chainsaw and approached the deputies, who ordered the man to put it down.

The man was arrested and charges are pending, as law enforcement has not indicated what the emergency petition from Frederick County was for, or who the man was. [Fox5]

Sheppard Pratt wellness center opens in Germantown

Sheppard Pratt announced the opening of a new wellness center in Germantown this week, a facility that will serve health, social, and workforce service needs in northern Montgomery County.

Montgomery County contributed a $600,000 grant for the project, which allows nonprofits to co-locate and operate their services out of the location. [The Daily Record]

MCDOT seeks high schoolers for ‘traffic safety ambassador roles’

The county’s Department of Transportation is asking county high schoolers to take on “traffic safety ambassador roles.” The program will take up to 45 students.

Ambassadors will be asked to complete a group project that involves engineering or education topics, part of the county’s ongoing efforts to educate the public about Vision Zero — the long-term plan to reduce and eventually eliminate traffic incidents that result in injuries or deaths. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy, with a high near 69

