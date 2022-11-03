In the final stretch of the races for the Montgomery County Council in Tuesday’s general election, Democratic candidates have generally raised more money than their Republican challengers, according to the latest Maryland State Board of Elections campaign finance reports. The reports track spending for the third transaction period, which covers Aug. 24 to Oct. 23.

Incumbent and Democratic candidate for District 1, Andrew Friedson, has the highest bank balance of the Democrats at $529,544.41. Friedson is running unopposed. Republican candidate for District 2, Dan Cuda, has the highest bank balance of the Republicans at $12,011.2.

Here’s how much candidates have raised and spent during the latest reporting period:

In the race for four at-large seats:

Republican candidates Chris Fiotes and Lenard Leber filed affidavits last month stating they did not plan to raise or spend more than $1,000.

Republican candidate Dwight Patel has a bank account balance of $3,207.01 and has spent $1,316.90.

Democratic candidate and current Council President Gabe Albornoz has no money in the bank and has spent $6,465.82.



Democratic candidate and current Council Vice President Evan Glass has no money in the bank and has spent $32,730.33.

Democratic candidate and incumbent Will Jawando has a bank account balance of $17,855.84 and has spent $8,002.80.

Democratic candidate Laurie-Anne Sayles has a bank account balance of $3,330.58 and has spent $1,918.24.

Green Party candidate Dan Robinson has a bank account balance of $2,045.35 and has spent $978.45.

District 1

Democratic candidate and incumbent Andrew Friedson, who is running unopposed, has a bank account balance of $529,544.41 and has spent $4,143.66.

(Jillian Copeland, co-owner of Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Beat, donated $3,000 to Friedson’s campaign during the latest reporting period. Copeland is not involved in the editorial decisions of Bethesda Magazine or Bethesda Beat, and the publications do not endorse or finance candidates for political office.)

District 2

Republican candidate Dan Cuda has a bank account balance of $12,011.20 and has spent $9,691.70.

Democratic candidate Marilyn Balcombe has a bank account balance of $19,625.93 and has spent $17,305.15.

District 3

Republican candidate George Hernandez filed an affidavit at the end of August stating he did not plan to raise or spend more than $1,000.

Democratic candidate and incumbent Sidney Katz has a bank account balance of $39,201.83 and has spent $761.93.

District 4

Republican candidate Cheryl Riley has a bank account balance of $3,155.90 and has spent $2,358.15.

Democratic candidate Kate Stewart has a bank account balance of $24,988.55 and has spent $3,243.09.

District 5

Republican candidate Kate Woody has a bank account balance of $13.97 and has spent $1,286.61

Democratic candidate Kristin Mink has a bank account balance of $2,077.08 and has spent $1,082.81.

District 6

Republican candidate Viet Doan has no money in the bank and has spent $1,476.83.

Democratic candidate Natali Fani-González has a bank account balance of $14,392.48 and has spent $3,283.71.

District 7

Republican candidate Harold Maldonado has a bank account balance of $1,138.75 and has spent $3,013.58.